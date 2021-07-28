Final Fantasy XV Arrives In Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia

Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia is getting a new event starting today as the world of Final Fantasy XV comes to the game. This new limited-time event will bring about the man known as The Immortal as Cor will make his presence known on the battlefield. He brings with him a couple interesting abilities and a pair of costumes for you to collect. Here's the finer details on the event.

Now through August 10, players who participate in the limited-time event called "The Man Known as The Immortal" can obtain global-first character Cor, his 5★ armor "Cor's Fatigues (XV)" and his 5★ weapon "Onikiri (XV)" for free by progressing through it. Additional limited-time content includes: Free Multi Draw – Each player's first multi draw is free on Cor's banner during the campaign period. This banner features Cor's EX weapon "Kotetsu (XV)" with EX ability "Lion's Roar," and his LD weapon "Honebami (XV)" with LD ability "Reflorescere."

Limited-Time Costume Bundle – An alternate costume bundle for Cor based on his older appearance and Crownsguard attire is available to purchase.

It's interesting to see some kind of content come to the game as it feels like Square Enix has dropped the ball on this particular game. The last time they did anything of significance with it was clear back in February with its Third Anniversary, but it feels like getting new content for the game is like pulling teeth. It's clear that the team behind their mobile division spends a lot more time focused on Final Fantasy Brave Exvius than DFFOO. We'll see if maybe this jump-starts a new line of events for the game after going nearly six months without anything new to do, but if not, maybe it's time to scrap the game and move on?