Final Fantasy XVI Reveals New Paid DLC: The Rising Tide

Square Enix revealed new content is on the way to Final Fantasy XVI, as they will release new paid DLC going by the name of The Rising Tide.

The Rising Tide includes a new story, battles, sidequests, and exclusive weapons.

Players will explore Mysidia and attempt to rescue Leviathan the Lost's Dominant.

Free update 1.30 adds quality-of-life features and new music rolls on April 18.

Square Enix has announced a new paid DLC will be coming to Final Fantasy XVI this April, as the team showed off The Rising Tide. According to the team, this will be the final DLC chapter made for the game, as both chapters will be made available via the Expansion Pass, as well as through individual purchases. Players will get a new story, battles, sidequests, accessories, and more, along with a free update for those who don't wish to purchase it but would like some upgrades and additions. We have the full details from the devs here, along with the trailer, as the DLC and free update will be released on April 18.

Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide

The Rising Tide unlocks an all-new story, battles, sidequests, weapons, accessories, level cap, and more, adding a new depth to Clive's journey before the exciting conclusion of Final Fantasy XVI. In The Rising Tide, an unmarked letter arrives to Clive at the hideaway containing a request to rescue the Dominant of Leviathan the Lost. This new DLC takes Clive and his companions to the hidden land of Mysidia to uncover the tragic history of a forgotten people. Special bonus items for purchasing The Rising Tide or the Expansion Pass include a reimagined version of the "Curtana," the signature weapon used by the Warrior of Light in Final Fantasy XVI, as well as "Torn from the Heavens" and "Through the Maelstrom" Orchestrion Rolls, to be played as background music in the hideaway.

Version 1.30 Free Update

The free update will also be available for Final Fantasy XVI on the same date as The Rising Tide release, April 18. This update will add quality-of-life improvements for the game, including:

Return to a quest giver immediately with the new "Quick Complete" function

Icon updates for important character quests

A new Skill Set feature allows players to save up to 5 unique Feat and Ability sets

Abilities and Accessories adjusted for easier use

New "Custom" controller type allows for freely customizable button layouts

Tone correction, screen effects, and more added to Photo Mode

Numerous new orchestrion rolls added

