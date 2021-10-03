Final Gear Has Officially Released On iOS & Android Devices

Komoe Technology finally released their latest mobile game into iOS and Android ad Final Gear joins their library of mechanized combat. This futuristic side-scroller throws you into an anime-stylized futuristic world where skillful pilots command powerful mechs in battle. You'll need to use your wits in different tactical scenarios as your skills to deploy different mech classes in the best combination will be put to the test in hopes of claiming victory! Have fun checking the game out today as it is available now.

"Mechs and Maidens" take centre-stage in the futuristic world of 2110 after a cataclysmic meteor has turned the world into a barren wasteland. The survivors rebuilt the planet, with a new mecha-technology coming to the forefront in the hands of three factions. Behind these factions lies an all-female fighting force of over 100 mech pilots, each of which comes fully loaded with unique abilities and personalities, expertly brought to life by veteran Japanese voice-actors to reflect the games anime inspirations and its desire to give fans the full anime experience. These pilots mix beauty, brains and braun as they speed into battle following the strategy and formation selected by their player commander. Final Gear features six occupations of mech pilots, allowing for different tactical roles and matchups depending on the mission at hand. These occupations enable players to battle it out at close-quarters with Demolishers, or attack from a distance with Snipers.

Away from the heat of battle, players can turn their attention towards building and upgrading their home base. Players can upgrade specific rooms in the base to specialise in particular stats, such as dormitories, research labs, hangars, research labs, garages and more. Working 24/7, the base enables players to gather resources and experience even when away from the game, keeping them in fighting shape and ready for action.