Firefly Studios Launches Co-Op Mode For Stronghold: Warlords

The new warlords system, which allows players to command a network of unique warlords across the battlefield with their own castles and armies, also benefits from this new game mode. Co-op means advanced players can share the 'grand strategy' gameplay between them, optimising their use of each warlord for economic or militaristic purposes. Early on in a match one player could manage their castle estate, while the other forms alliances with warlords to bring in valuable resources and secure strategic positions across the map. Then in the endgame while one player lays siege to the enemy their co-op partner can divert resources and direct pincer attacks from nearby friendly warlords.

"Stronghold is already a complex game for newcomers, with the mix of economic city building, castle simulation and real-time strategy" said Marketing Director Nick Tannahill. "Introducing co-op means that one player can handle base building, while the other leads their forces into battle or prepares their defences for an incoming siege."