Firefly Studios Launches Co-Op Mode For Stronghold: Warlords

Firefly Studios revealed this week that they have launched a new co-op mode into Stronghold: Warlords for players to get in on. The shorthand for this new addition is that it will allow players to share control of a single castle when they are playing together online, thereby giving each of them a little ease on ruling at all times as they can pretty much split the duties. However, this new co-op mode is different from the game's regular multiplayer mode, which is also team-based. For this one now only will you be able to party up and build separate castles in team deathmatch, but you'll also be allowed to share control over a large shared army. As well as a shared peasant population, castle defenses, and both command the network of warlords who work for you. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer showing it off.
The new warlords system, which allows players to command a network of unique warlords across the battlefield with their own castles and armies, also benefits from this new game mode. Co-op means advanced players can share the 'grand strategy' gameplay between them, optimising their use of each warlord for economic or militaristic purposes. Early on in a match one player could manage their castle estate, while the other forms alliances with warlords to bring in valuable resources and secure strategic positions across the map. Then in the endgame while one player lays siege to the enemy their co-op partner can divert resources and direct pincer attacks from nearby friendly warlords.
"Stronghold is already a complex game for newcomers, with the mix of economic city building, castle simulation and real-time strategy" said Marketing Director Nick Tannahill. "Introducing co-op means that one player can handle base building, while the other leads their forces into battle or prepares their defences for an incoming siege."