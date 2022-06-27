First Ever Scottish Games Week Announced For October 2022

The Scottish Games Network, along with the Scottish Government's Tech Ecosystem Review (STER) fund, have announced Scottish Games Week. Much in the same vein as how you have events in Europe such as Paris Games Week and Gamescom, this will be a gaming convention presenting those in the country a chance to attend a local convention for five straight days. As opposed to traveling abroad to get a look at games ahead of their release. They will have a number of activities both on-site and online, however, they have yet to announce official venues for the physical events or how much tickets will cost. All we know right now is that it will be happening from October 24th-28th, 2022, across the whole of Scotland with events being planned in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Dundee. Plus the Highlands, Islands, and Scottish Borders. Here's more details from the organizers.

Scottish Games Week will bring together game developers, publishers and educators as well as the broader games tech ecosystem and streamers. All of the events will be hybrid, offering the opportunity to attend in-person, or join an online stream to put games created in Scotland in front of a global audience. Scotland has played a pioneering role in the evolution of the games sector since the late 1980s and continues to produce some of the world's most popular games, including Grand Theft Auto and Minecraft. The programme for Scottish Games Week will take place across the whole of Scotland, with events being planned in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, as well as the Highlands and Islands and Scottish Borders. Events within Scottish Games Week will include: More Than Games – An event designed for a non-games audience, to help explain the transformative potential of the tools, technologies and techniques from gaming to other digital tech sectors, the wider creative industries, education, healthcare, the media and beyond.

