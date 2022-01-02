Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach Has DLC In The Works

It looks like Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach will be getting some new DLC content in the future, even after only being out a few weeks. The history of the franchise has always been to let the main game sit a while until fans can explore all of the options in it and find all of the hidden secrets within to help build the story the franchise has been trying to tell. (As morbid and disturbing as some of it is.) And then DLC usually follows once enough people have essentially "cracked the code" with everything becoming public so there's a reason to add something now. This time around it seems ScottGames and Steel Wool Studios will be taking a slightly different approach on DLC content.

Fans have pointed out that a recent interview by YouTube's Lewis "Dawko" Dawkins may hold the key to what we can expect. A few weeks ago he chatted with the game's executive producer Ray McCaffrey, and the subject of DLC content came about. It appears there is DLC in the works as we speak, and that DLC includes the series' creator Scott Cawthon. Here's the interview for you to check out as the chat about the DLC starts around 21:20.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An Interview with Steel Wool Studios – The Creators of Security Breach (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4Gax4uEW1E&t=1275s)

While that sounds interesting, McCaffrey stressed that it isn't the main focus of Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach right now. Steel Wool Studios are currently developing patches and updates to the game to eliminate bugs and improve the gameplay quality. So while people may be waiting for that sweet bonus content down the road, there really doesn't seem to be a set timeframe of when it will be coming out as they have bigger issues on their plate. If we had to take a guess, we're betting Summer 2022 would be likely so it can be teased or released around the time of all the major game festivals, especially if they all end up doing online content again.