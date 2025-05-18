Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Butter By The Fish, Flick Shot Rogues, Noodlecake

Flick Shot Rogues Releases New Demo Ahead Of Launch

Flick Shot Rogues has released a new free demo on Steam, as the team still aims to have the game released in some shape before the Summer

Article Summary Flick Shot Rogues drops a new free PC demo ahead of its official launch this year.

Features unique flick-based mechanics where players aim and launch their hero into battle.

Offers roguelike gameplay with strategic paths, explosive combos, and evolving challenges.

Unlock characters, items, curses, and adapt strategies as levels and rewards reshuffle each run.

Indie game developer Butter By The Fish and publisher Noodlecake dropped another new free demo for their game Flick Shot Rogues before they release it on PC. In case you have not seen this game before, the game relies on a special flicking mechanic for your actions, as you'll find just the right angle to aim at enemies and do the most amount of damage with a token that looks like your character. It's kind of like having a small air hockey game where you flick the puck with your fingers, but in a far more dramatic setting in which you are rogues killing enemies in your path.

Every path has a different set of challenges ahead, as you'll need to choose wisely where you go in order to make it to the top of the mountain. The latest demo will give you a chance to experience the current build, as the team is still promoting this game for release sometime before Summer hits.

Flick Shot Rogues

Plan, Aim, shoot! Flick Shot Rogues is a super-satisfying roguelike dungeon crawler about lining up the perfect shot to send your hero spinning across the board. Trigger wickedly explosive combos and blast the battlefield apart on your journey to conquer the island. Chain together ridiculous combos, unlock characters, items, and skills, and conquer the island! Collect powerful items, talents, and curses, each with unique and game-changing effects. Brave the risks of the curse and supercharge your run with game-breaking interactions. The mix of enemies and collectibles reshuffles after each run, so make sure to adapt your strategy accordingly!

Super-satisfying gameplay where you literally flick your hero into battle!

your hero into battle! Turn-based tactical depth – make sure you always think ahead!

Unleash crazy combos as your attacks ricochet across the board!

Enemies and rewards reshuffle after each defeat!

