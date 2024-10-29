Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, Savage Level

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion Releases New Gameplay Video

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Flint: Treasure of Oblivion before the game is released for PC and consoles in November

Article Summary New gameplay trailer reveals strategies in Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, launching November 14, 2024.

Join Captain Flint's epic treasure hunt with turn-based combat and dynamic storytelling.

Explore diverse lands from Saint-Malo to Central America, powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Immerse in a pirate world enriched with historical elements for a unique gaming experience.

Microids and developer Savage Level have released an all-new gameplay video for Flint: Treasure of Oblivion ahead of the game's release next month. This trailer is designed to show you a little bit of everything without getting too spoiler-heavy and providing better insights on how you'll captain your ship. Enjoy the video as the game arrives for PC and consoles on its new release date, November 14, 2024.

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion

Prepare to embark alongside Captain Flint, his second-in-command Billy Bones, and his crew of old salts in search of a legendary treasure promising freedom and fortune. With its original narrative using traditional comic strips as a narrative medium, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion delivers adventure but also strategic depth thanks to its turn-based combat mechanics, refreshing the genre's foundations by drawing on mechanics from role-playing and board games, notably through dice rolls. When players build their crew, each member brings unique skills to use, allowing them to adapt their strategy to their style of gameplay. During the tactical phases, players can use skill and attribute cards to improve their crew members and gain an advantage over their opponents. Hoist the mainsail and set off to discover the secrets buried in the distant lands of Flint: Treasure of Oblivion.

