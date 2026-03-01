Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Animalkind, Uncommon Games

Animalkind Adds Co-Op To Free Steam Next Fest Demo

The developers behind Animalkind added co-op to the game as part of the free demo you can play right now for Steam Next Fest

Team up with up to three friends to build adorable animal towns and explore a huge open world together.

Choose to play as cute animals like a corgi, tuxedo cat, or raccoon, each with unique animations.

Pilot ancient mechs, gather resources, recruit animal villagers, and customize your dreamy village.

Indie game developer and publisher Uncommon Games added co-op as an option to their free demo of Animalkind. In case you haven't tried it out yet, this is an open-world town-building game featuring all sorts of cuddly creatures using different items to forge their own society. The demo will allow you to work with another player in trying out an early part of the game with a few of the animals you see here. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the demo is available through March 2.

Animalkind

Animalkind is an inviting open-world town-building game where you play as an intelligent, aww-dorable animal who discovers an ancient mech. Use your powerful mech to establish your ideal town and recruit a variety of characters to join you. It's the paw-fect game to play with up to 3 friends! Build your ideal village in the relaxing, cozy open world of Animalkind. Explore the wilderness and meet new characters who might join your town. Use the power of an ancient mech to craft and build. Invite friends to join you and build together! Beyond the charming characters and cozy vibes lies a mysterious world. Explore and uncover hints at what transpired before your character joined the world of Animalkind.

