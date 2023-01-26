For Honor Will Add Brand-New Hero In Early February Ubisoft will launch the beginning of Yeart 7 of For Honor next week, as they add a new hero to the game with other content.

Ubisoft revealed a brand new hero being added to For Honor, as they will arrive in the game on February 2nd, 2023. Players will experience the start of Year 7 with the fallout of Commander Ravier having destroyed the Celestial Sphere. To stop him, the game will be getting The Aferra, which is armed with a Mace and Shield, as well as precise and elegant combat mechanics, to give you an able fighter with some versatility and maneuverability. The game will also be getting a Title Update 2, bringing in several new changes to the game. We have more info below about what's to come next week.

"At the beginning of Year 6 Season 4, Commander Ravier destroyed the Celestial Sphere, hoping to use its knowledge to attempt to conquer Heathmoor. However, all is not lost – Hiba, an Afeera, is able to repair the relic and sees a partial vision of the prophecy: Heathmoor's descent into darkness. Determined to stop the Black Priors and this bleak future, Hiba leads the Afeera to Heathmoor. Equipped with a Mace and Shield, these steadfast weapons give the Afeera an edge in every combat scenario if players can leverage their precise strikes. As the third Outlander Hero, they follow in the notable footsteps of the Pirate and the Medjay."

"Starting February 2, players will be able to purchase the new Afeera Hero from first-party stores for $7.99 as part of a package that includes the new Hero, one Exclusive Ornament, one Elite Outfit, seven days of Champion Status, and three scavenger crates. Players can also unlock the Hero on February 16 for 15,000 Steel in-game. In addition, a free Event Pass with a Battle Outfit, an Effect, and an Ornament will be available at the launch of the Hero."

"Coinciding with the launch of the Hero, For Honor will have a free week on PlayStation, Xbox, and Ubisoft Connect from February 2-9. Free Week players will have full access to the Standard Edition of For Honor, and those who want to keep battling after the free period will be able to carry on their progression and heroes to the full game once purchased. To celebrate For Honor's sixth anniversary on February 14, an execution will return in-game and all players who login between February 9 and February 16 will be rewarded an Elite Outfit."