For Honor Will Add New Hero Ocelotl On July 27th

Ubisoft is launching a new update to For Honor next week, as Ocelotl joins the game as the latest Hero for Year 7.

Ubisoft has revealed their plans for Year 7 Season 2 of For Honor, as players will be getting a brand new Hero in the form of Ocelotl. The hero has been inspired by the Aztec civilization, as the storyline will have him seeking vengeance against the greedy Conquistador. The season will also see the launch of a Performance Mode, giving console players a way to optimize their gameplay experience. The game will also be getting a free week on PC and consoles from July 27th to August 3rd, giving players full access to the Standard Edition of the game, with the option of buying it and keeping their progress after the week is up. We got more details and the trailer below before it launches next Thursday.

"Earlier this season in For Honor, the Conquistador Vela, the latest Hero Skin, stole a civilization's riches and took their fiercest warrior as a prisoner. To free him, his people arrive in Heathmoor and avenge the terror the Conquistadors inflicted on their homeland. The prisoner, an Aztec hunter named Mixcoatl, ensures he earns his vengeance through his deadly combat style. Duel-wielding the Macuahuitl club and the Tepoztopilli spear, his ability lets him stalk his opponents and strike with overwhelming strength when he chooses. His archetype, the Ocelotl, will be the fourth Outlander Hero, joining the Afeera, the Pirate, and the Medjay."

"Earlier this season, updates to For Honor's in-game tutorials were added to improve the onboarding experience and ensure a smoother, simpler entry to current and new players, and provide a safe bridge to multiplayer. New players, in addition to the Free Week and full access to the Standard Edition, will have the opportunity to try the new onboarding feature. Starting July 27, players will be able to purchase the new Ocelotl Hero from first-party stores for $7.99 as part of a package that includes the new Hero, one Exclusive Ornament, one Elite Outfit, seven days of Champion Status, and three scavenger crates. Players can also unlock the Hero on August 10 for 15,000 Steel in-game. In addition, a free Event Pass with a Battle Outfit, an Effect, and an Ornament will be available at the launch of the Hero."

