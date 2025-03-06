Posted in: For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: for honor

For Honor: Year 9 Season 1 Brings Theaters Of War Next Week

A new year and a new season arrive in For Honor this month, as Year 9 Season 1: Ascend presents the Theaters of War next week

The new season features a gladiatorial 2v2v2 event, testing combat skills with just one ally.

Unlock new Hero skins, a Battle Pass, and other content, including two new Heroes and six hero skins.

Enjoy improvements like nine loadout slots, new armor variations, and enhanced multiplayer menu readability.

Ubisoft revealed new details about the next update coming to For Honor, as Year 9 Season 1 – Ascend will bring Theaters of War to the game. Some of the new content on the way includes an all-new gladiatorial 2v2v2 special event that will test how well you can fight with just one person at your side. You'll also see several new Hero skins, a new Battle Pass if you choose to buy into the new content and other fun additions that will pop up over time. We have more details here from the devs as all of this launches on March 13.

For Honor: Year 9 Season 1 – Ascend: Theaters of War

Year 9 Season 1: Ascend is set not long after the Khatun's arrival in Heathmore. Guljin, leader of the Khatun, is set on enforcing her twisted peace, forcing all to succumb to her rule or fight in the arena. Now, the recently defeated Astrea must fight in the arena for survival – and to entertain the crowds. To do so, she'll have to team up with the Amazonian Queen Kalliopi, but their rising fame and ability to triumph in the arena irritate Guljin. Theaters of War will bring all-new content to Heathmoor, including two Heroes, six Hero Skins, two converted maps, events, and more over the course of the year, all designed to focus on what fans love about For Honor and highlight different game modes. The livestream hinted at each season's theme:

Season 1 will kick off with a launch event, Khatun's Triumph, a limited-time 2v2v2 brawl event where the goal is to be the last team standing in the arena. Players can earn Ad Bestias battle outfits, the Monitori te Salutant ornament, and the From the Outlands mood effect just for participating in Khatun's Triumph. The new season will also feature a new Hero skin for Queen Kalliopi, as well as a new Battle Pass, Legacy Pass for Year 5 Season 1, a Hero Fest for Shaolin, Varangian, and Aramusha, new armor variations for the Knights, new Testing Grounds. Additionally, Ascend will bring a number of in-game improvements, including nine loadout slots, unlockable as you increase the reputation level of your Heroes; customization material per body type; increased readability in the multiplayer menu; and the reputation level 90 and its Emote.

