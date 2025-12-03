Posted in: For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: for honor, ubisoft

For Honor: Year 9 Season 4 – Conquest Has Launched

For Honor has launched Year 9 Season 4 - Conquest, adding a new test mode, new events, a new hero skin, and a new Battle Pass

Starter Dominion test mode debuts, simplifying core rules for new players from Dec 4–18 and Jan 29–Feb 12.

Seasonal events include The Dragon and the Snake, Frost Wind Dynasty, Zhanhu’s Gambit, and Hero Fests.

Prince Yi’s story unfolds with a new Tiandi skin and Qiang Pass, the first Wu-Lin Dominion map.

Ubisoft has launched the latest seasonal update in For Honor today, as Year 9 Season 4 – Conquest is available now. This is kind of a building season as there's no specific hero the season is focused on, as they have a number of events and a new test mode being added, along with versious pass options and a new skin. We have mroe details and a trailer here, as the content is now live.

For Honor: Year 9 Season 4 – Conquest

Test Game Mode: Starter Dominion

Starter Dominion will be available from December 4 – 18, and then again from January 29 – February 12. This new way to experience the Dominion game mode, in which you fight for control over three zones on the map, is a simplified version where Stamina, Revenge, and Feats mechanics have been removed. It's designed for new players to learn the ropes and help all players feel confident on the battlefield.

For Honor Battle Pass and Legacy Pass

For Honor's Year 9 Season 4 Battle Pass will feature in-game rewards including themed weapons and ornaments, a dragon mask mood effect, and the Friend or Foe 2 execution. The Legacy Pass available for this season is for Year 5 Season 4, and includes unique weapons and skins from that past season of For Honor.

Year 9 Season 4 Events

A free Event Pass, The Dragon and the Snake, will be available for players from December 4 – December 25. The Frost Wind Dynasty throwback event is coming back for the holidays, taking place from December 25 – January 15. It features Ice Brawlers, a 2v2 Brawl mode that slips players into a new setting: a frozen lake. As an added challenge, the ice will continuously crack as the fight goes on, creating new hazards for players. All minions will also be changed to Frost versions in Skirmish and Dominion.

The Zhanhu's Gambit throwback event is set to run from January 22-29. The thrilling PvE mode tasks players with protecting the Wu-Lin Emperor as they battle through six zones, facing increasingly difficult enemies along the way. Three Hero Fests are planned throughout this season of For Honor, a weeklong period during which players can try the featured Hero for free and purchase at a discount. Lawbringer's Hero Fest will be the week of January 8, Kensei's the week of January 15, and Shinobi the week of January 22.

For Honor Year 9 Season 4 Story and New Hero Skin

It's a fight for supremacy in the Wu-Lin faction as Prince Yi (Tiandi Hero skin) shores up his defenses in the Qiang Pass fortress against General Zhi's ambitions. He is a righteous and loyal leader, inspiring his followers with his valor and refusal to call for aid from a mysterious neighboring faction. The Qiang Pass serves as a new converted map as well. The first Wu-Lin Dominion map, the team designed it from the start for high-level play based on feedback from pro players, while keeping the overall design simple for new players jumping in. The map is designed to feel grandiose, and the development team's primary inspirations were taken from many of the majestic imperial courtyards of China, as well as Shanshui-style landscapes.

