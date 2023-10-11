Posted in: Fulqrum Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Byte Barrel, Forgive Me Father 2

Forgive Me Father 2 Releases New Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for Forgive Me Father 2, as the game is set to launch into Early Access next week, with a free demo out now.

Indie game developer Byte Barrel and publisher Fulqrum Publishing revealed a new gameplay video for their upcoming title, Forgive Me Father 2. The game is already set to be released into Early Access on October 19, 2023, for Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, with a free demo to play on Steam right now for Steam Next Fest. So this is basically just a formality of showing you what to expect, as you get ten minutes of footage from one of the game's levels. Enjoy the video below!

"Forgive Me Father 2 provides an eldritch upgrade across all fronts, including a deeper and darker story and atmospheric lighting effects afforded by Unreal Engine 5, which usher in a truly tense horror experience. The hand-drawn comic book-style visuals return, but this time, the 2D enemies have now improved sprites with eight viewing angles… so you can see each tentacle and rotting pustule before you shotgun-blast them back to whatever hellish dimension they spawned from! Forgive Me Father 2 sees players once again journey into a malevolent world inspired by the works of H.P Lovecraft, where madness never sleeps. The action continues the story of the Priest from the first installment as he descends into his darkest nightmares on a path to righteous salvation."

"Players will be driven to the brink of insanity as they take on hordes of deranged cultists and diverse, eldritch enemies using a vast and varied arsenal of deadly weapons – each featuring powerful variations designed to cause absolute mayhem and wreak utter destruction. A freshly re-imagined and expanded madness system ratchets up the action even further, bestowing unimaginable power to those who choose to fully embrace insanity. Forgive Me Father 2 elevates the original game's unique and distinctive, dark comic-like visuals of the original game with improved sprites and models. Players will behold satisfyingly juicy blood effects and witness eye-popping animated gibs flying in all directions as unimaginable ancient evils are torn asunder. The action is underpinned by a heart-pumping soundtrack that effortlessly blends dark Lovecraftian undertones and atmospherics with face-melting guitars and chest-thumping drums."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!