Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atlas Fallen, Deck 13

Atlas Fallen Drops New Launch Trailer As Game Is Released

Check out the latest trailer for Atlas Fallen as Focus Entertainment and Deck 13 have released the game this week for PC and console.

A few days ago, Atlas Fallen was finally released for PC and consoles, and Focus Entertainment dropped a new trailer showing it off. The game officially came out on August 9th, as the action RPG brings about a new kind of story that's been supercharged with magnificent powers. The trailer basically hypes up the Limited Edition, which comes with a physical copy of the game, a special box, a steelbook, and an icon art metal poster. Enjoy the trailer, as you can play the game right now.

"Rise from the dust and liberate mankind from the oppression of corrupted gods. Glide the sands of a timeless land filled with ancient dangers, mysteries, and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-powered abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat. Target and gather the essence of your enemies to shape your own custom playstyle, forging a new era for humanity in a fully cooperative or solo story campaign. Rise from the dust. Unleash the storm."

"On your own or with a friend, take on a heroic journey through a variety of breathtaking environments, swiftly gliding through the desert landscapes of a vast sand-covered world. Explore ancient ruins and unearth the mysteries and secrets of a fallen society. Fight a corrupt god and extraordinary beasts thanks to the divine power of your shape-shifting weapon. Unlock powerful skills and abilities to build a unique moveset and rise as the champion who will liberate the people of Atlas."

Master the sands to explore a unique fantasy world teeming with secrets, locales, and dangers.

Hunt legendary creatures alone or with a friend in heroic, super-powered combat.

Unleash your power to create deadly shape-shifting weapons.

Rise as the ultimate champion with unique custom skills and abilities.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!