Fortnite Blitz Royale Has Officially Launched Today

Looking for a faster version of Fortnite? The team has launched Fortnite Blitz Royale, making quick rounds with only 32 compeditors

Article Summary Fortnite Blitz Royale launches with 32 players, five-minute rounds, and a smaller map for fast gameplay.

Every player starts with random Medallions or unique weapons, leveling up by surviving storms and eliminations.

Weekly updates bring new features, including Mythic weapons, Avatar Bending Scrolls, and TMNT melee items.

Play solo, duo, or squads until July 15, with chances for refreshed returns, new maps, and exclusive rewards.

Epic Games has launched a new competitive mode for Fortnite this week, as players can dive into the new Fortnite Blitz Royale mode. This is for players who are tired of the long game and are looking for something quick, as you have only 32 players and five minutes on a smaller island to take the top spot. But much like the namesake, it's only going to be here for a short time, as the mode will go away on July 15. We have a few snippets of info from their latest blog about it, as we highly suggest diving in while you can!

Fortnite Blitz Royale

All opponents start with the same random Medallion or unique weapon on a small map. This means everyone has the same advantage! Increase your Blitz Level by eliminating opponents and surviving Storm circles. As you level up, get powerful weapons and power-ups. Loot Golden Chests for even more power-ups and Golden Supply Drops for even more Medallions. Hit the blitz solo or in a squad of four. Blitz Royale will be available until July 15, and may return at a later date with refreshed gameplay, maps, and rewards. (June 18 Update: You can now play Blitz Royale as a duo!)

June 18 : Week 1 – Launch Week! Find new Mythic versions of popular weapons, like the Rocket Ram, in the rare Golden Llama.

: Week 1 – Launch Week! Find new Mythic versions of popular weapons, like the Rocket Ram, in the rare Golden Llama. June 24 : Week 2 – The Avatar Returns! Pagodas from the Four Nations appear on the map, and players start with a Bending Scroll from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

: Week 2 – The Avatar Returns! Pagodas from the Four Nations appear on the map, and players start with a Bending Scroll from Avatar: The Last Airbender. July 1 : Week 3 – Bad Bosses! Replacing Bending Scrolls are power-packed boss weapons like Thorne's Vampiric Blade and the new Blitz Chain of Hades.

: Week 3 – Bad Bosses! Replacing Bending Scrolls are power-packed boss weapons like Thorne's Vampiric Blade and the new Blitz Chain of Hades. July 8: Week 4 – TMNT Melee Mayhem! Replacing boss items are melee weapons from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, plus Megalo Don's Nitro Fists, the Mythic Typhoon Blade, Blitz Kneecapper, and more.

