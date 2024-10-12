Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnitemares

Fortnite Launches Fortnitemares 2024 Until The End Of Season

Halloween comes to Fortnite once again, as Fortnitemares 2024 will bring all of the scary and haunting additions until the season ends

Article Summary Fortnitemares 2024 brings Halloween thrills with new content until Chapter 5: Season 4 ends.

Experience explosive scares with Boom Billy, a Chainsaw, and other unvaulted weapons.

Compete in Horde Rush and Rocket Racing Nitemares Quests for exciting rewards.

Unlock chilling outfits like Billy the Puppet, Disney Villains, and more in the Shop.

Epic Games has gotten into the Halloween spirit once again as they have launched Fortnitemares 2024, with all of the content playable for the next few weeks. As it is with every season, you'll see a number of changes on the island and a number of new costumes, including Jigsaw from the Saw franchise and Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. We have more info below, as well as detailed notes from their blog, as the content will run until the end of Chapter 5: Season 4.

Fortnitemares 2024

Explosive Weapons: Fortnitemares 2024 brings new gameplay including the exploding Boom Billy, a Chainsaw that players can use to hack their way through enemies – or rev into the ground to propel forward at frightening speeds – and more. Unvaulted from the Underworld, the Wood Stake Shotgun, Pumpkin Launcher, and Witch Broom are back! Visit the blog for all the undead armaments.

Fortnitemares 2024 brings new gameplay including the exploding Boom Billy, a Chainsaw that players can use to hack their way through enemies – or rev into the ground to propel forward at frightening speeds – and more. Unvaulted from the Underworld, the Wood Stake Shotgun, Pumpkin Launcher, and Witch Broom are back! Visit the blog for all the undead armaments. Horde Rush, Quests, and Rewards: Horde Rush returns and runs until the end of Fortnitemares! Accessible via Discover, this LTM features Mod Benches and challenges teams to travel the map, survive hordes of Cube Monsters, earn combos, collect score multipliers, and defeat the Final Boss. Players can complete Horde Rush Quests and Rocket Racing Nitemares Quests for XP to help complete Fortnitemares XP Quests, which grant rewards like The Fangler Bass, Jack-o'-Drifter Contrail, Fiendish Wand Pickaxe, and more. Quests are live today and are available until Fortnitemares ends.

Horde Rush returns and runs until the end of Fortnitemares! Accessible via Discover, this LTM features Mod Benches and challenges teams to travel the map, survive hordes of Cube Monsters, earn combos, collect score multipliers, and defeat the Final Boss. Players can complete Horde Rush Quests and Rocket Racing Nitemares Quests for XP to help complete Fortnitemares XP Quests, which grant rewards like The Fangler Bass, Jack-o'-Drifter Contrail, Fiendish Wand Pickaxe, and more. Quests are live today and are available until Fortnitemares ends. Eerie Outfits: It wouldn't be Fortnitemares without ominous offerings in the Shop! Fortnitemares 2024 debuts new Outfits including Billy the Puppet; Pumpkin King and Sally; Mephisto; Edward Scissorhands; Disney Villains Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, and Captain Hook; She-Venom and Agony; Leatherface; and Ravemello.Players will have the chance to unlock the She-Venom and Agony Outfits before they hit the Shop by taking part in the Symbiote Cup, a Battle Royale Duos tournament on October 22!

