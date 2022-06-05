Fortnite Releases Chapter Three Season Three Today

Epic Games has officially launched Chapter 3 Season 3 into Fortnite today with a number of additions, changes to the map, and more. There's a lot to unpack including new weapons, new altering trees and fungi, ballers returning, new storm effects, and more. We have the rundown from the devs below as the update is now live.

FUN(GI) TIMES: The Reality Tree has blossomed on the Island, forming a new biome in the process! This location called Reality Falls is a lush forest of mushrooms, bouncy mushrooms, and trees of purple. When you're not browsing its flora, swim beneath its waterfalls, seek loot in its cavern, and spring from its geysers. Throughout the Season, see the effects the Reality Tree has on other parts of the Island. More ways to have a good time on the Island? Hit the dance floor, have an ocean diversion, and take up a new hobby… like nurturing a Reality Sapling:

BOUNTIFUL HARVEST: Reality Seed Pods are spreading from the Reality Tree. Plant a Reality Seed to grow a Reality Sapling — which grows in the same place match to match! Saplings bear better loot each time you weed them, so keep weeding a sapling until it bears Mythic loot. If you pick up a Reality Seed while you already have a sapling planted, throw the seed to teleport the sapling to where it lands. When your sapling wilts away, plant the seed it left behind! Have a green thumb? Open the Map page to check on your sapling's status, including when it's time to weed it again.

HIGH ROLLIN': Ballers are back in Fortnite! Roll around and grapple onto surfaces, but don't just roll as you did before. In the spirit of celebration, get on the (totally safe) Screwballer for a high-flying amusement park ride. The Baller's received some updates since its last cycle on the Island. It has boosted Health, it floats on water, and it now runs on Battery charge. When your Baller's lost all juice, it's time to board a new one!

WILDLIFE RIDE: Don't let the high-speed fun stop with Ballers: jump on a wolf or boar to ride on it! You don't have to dismount to fight — shoot and throw weapons while atop your steed.

NEW WEAPONS

Two-Shot Shotgun: The Two-Shot Shotgun is a burst pump Shotgun capable of fierce damage. If you land both shots of its burst, you can deliver a devastating punch.

TEMPESTUOUS CONDITION: Just because the Island's a party doesn't mean the Storm has let up. In fact, it's become even more dangerous! If you stay in the Storm too long cumulatively in a match, you'll develop Storm Sickness, an ailment that accelerates the Storm's decay of your Health. But don't worry: Storm Sickness never comes as a surprise — you'll receive a warning if you're close to getting it. And fortunately, the cure for Storm Sickness is simply exiting the Storm. If you re-enter it, however, it'll immediately affect you again.