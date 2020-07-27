Fortnite Reveals Details About The Next Party Royale With Diplo

Epic Games dropped some new details this morning about the next Party Royale happening in Fortnite, featuring Diplo as the main artist. This one will be a little bittersweet as it will be the last of the summer, but the devs and Diplo will be going out in style with this event. The party will take place on the Main Stage this Friday, July 31st at 2pm ET/11am PT, for a live performance of Diplo Presents: Higher Ground, which will be "a deep house musical show featuring trance-inducing, sophisticated beats". You can check out more details below about what will be happening at the event, as well as the encore and party favors you will get for the event.

NO RSVP NECESSARY

Higher Ground doesn't look down on the fashionably late. If you can't make the 2 PM ET/11 AM PT start time, you can still jump into the Party Royale playlist and catch the in-progress live show. Check out the Party Royale Event Schedule for local showtimes.

ASCEND AGAIN

Whether you missed the show or want to reach Higher Ground again, you can catch a full rebroadcast of Diplo's performance on Monday, August 3 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT at the Main Stage.

LET THE LIGHT GUIDE YOU

Take the Light with you when the show's over. The all-new, music-reactive Afterparty Wrap will be granted — for free — to all players in Fortnite upon being in the game anytime from Thursday, July 30 (8 PM ET/5 PM PT) to Saturday, August 1 (8 PM ET/5 PM PT).

AESTHETIC APPAREL

Taking the party to the Next Level, the Envision Outfit will make her debut in the Item Shop starting Thursday, July 30 at 8 PM ET (the day before the show) as well as the music-reactive Back Scratcher Back Bling and Light Knives Pickaxe. Also, the new Party Diva, Party MVP, and Party Star Outfits will be available alongside the returning Nightlife Outfit, which returns with a new style. In the spirit of the show, these four Outfits are music-reactive.

JOINING PARTY ROYALE

Joining Party Royale is easy. Simply go to Battle Royale, choose the Party Royale playlist, and enjoy the attractions with others in the Fortnite community.