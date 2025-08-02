Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Engram Interactive, Fractured Core, indie.io

Fractured Core Announces Mid-August Release Date

Fractured Core has been given a release date, as the cyberpink story-driven JRPG will be coming to PC via Steam in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Fractured Core launches on Steam in mid-August, bringing classic JRPG gameplay to a cyberpunk setting.

Lead a team of mercenaries for Athena PMC, taking on high-risk missions in a conspiracy-filled future.

Squad-based, turn-based combat with unique abilities, psionic augments, and deep character progression.

Face challenging enemies, including combat mechs and security teams, requiring tactical strategy to win.

Indie game developer Engram Interactive and publisher indie.io have confirmed the release date for Fractured Core. if you haven't seen the game yet, this is a JRPG title in a cyberpunk future, where you lead a team of mercenaries against different corporations and groups tied to long-standing conspiracies. You can see more in the trailer above as the game will be out on Steam on August 13, 2025.

Fractured Core

Answering directly to one of Athena's most distinguished combat commanders, players will lead their growing squad into increasingly dangerous operations. From industrial espionage, through abductions of high-value targets, to cleaning up bioweapon research facilities after a containment breach, the tour of duty with Athena will let players experience firsthand the darkest aspects of corporate operations in a cyberpunk world.

Fractured Core's story is paired with classic JRPG turn-based gameplay. Each member of the player's squad is defined by an elegant character system and develops as they defeat foes in pursuit of their goal. With higher levels come more hit points, increased statistics, and a bigger pool of points to spend on special abilities in combat. These include special attacks, such as a double-blade strike to deal increased damage or a taunt to attract enemy attacks, abilities unique to each character. Psionic augments are also available for purchase to modify people, enabling psionic attacks like spawning a fireball or ice crystal, or summoning a portable minigun to envelop a foe in a hail of bullets.

Naturally, enemies have access to similar abilities and will not hesitate to use them in combat. A tactical approach and understanding of each enemy the players face are essential to mastering Fractured Core's combat mechanics. A single combat grunt might be dispatched with a couple of basic attacks, but a mixed security team including armored robots and different combat specialists will require a special approach to emerge with as few casualties as possible – and once the player's team runs into a boss, such as a corporate executive with an endless supply of combat mecha to deploy and a vested interest in not getting extracted by the player's team, they will have to demonstrate why Athena PMC chose to hire them.

