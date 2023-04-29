The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 36: Lunatone & Solrock What are Volbeat and Illumise doing in the Lunatone and Solrock cards from Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith's Galarian Gallery subset?

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in special branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

We have another themed pair here, much like the Magmortar and Electabuzz Illustration Rares. Lunatone and Solrock are linked, with Lunatone being the moon-themed Pokémon and Solrock being, of course, sun-themed. Each card sees the pair of Volbeat and Illumise inspecting one of the two focus Pokémon, so it's truly a pair within a pair. A great touch. Two different artists handle the cards, with sowsow giving Lunatone's Illustration Rare a highly detailed storybook touch while Nobuhiro Imagawa uses a more airbrushed touch for Solrock.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.