Free Fire Launches Brand New Chapter Entitled Double Trouble

Garena announced a brand new chapter has been launched for Free Fire today as players can jump into Double Trouble. This particular chapter expands on the story of a particular character as we get to explore more of the new character Tatsuya Garcia's past, along with his brother, Shirou. The two will have to navigate the challenges of brotherhood and life, in general, to find out what it truly means to be "Stronger Together." Along with his chapter comes a number of new updates to the game that you'll be able to experience the minute you update it. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer.

Fans and players can look forward to dramatic plot twists and jam-packed action as Double Trouble delves deeper into the game's lore with the release of its main film Free Fire Tales: Double Trouble on September 24. In the lead up to the film's release, an exciting lineup of activities such as a special web event and exclusive in-game content will also drop on September 23. Set to premiere on September 24, the main film, Free Fire Tales: Double Trouble, follows the story of brothers Tatsuya and Shirou as they learn to put aside their differences and work together to defeat a greater evil. Told through the lens of Tatsuya, the tale of self-discovery and buried secrets will show the brothers the importance of brotherhood, even as the life they once knew changes around them.

Hints of Tatsuya's story will be unveiled within Free Fire through a full reskin of the lobby, various themed weapons and collections, and other in-game content. Starting September 23, players and fans can immerse themselves further in the action by roleplaying as Tatsuya and competing against Shirou in the themed in-game mission. Furthermore, players can participate in the "Griza Fighter" Web event, where they will take on multiple villains and eventually battle against the ultimate boss.