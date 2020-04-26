Free League Announces Two New Sets For Alien: The RPG On Pre-Order

0 shares Share

Free League Publishing and 20th Century Studios have revealed two major expansions for Alien: The RPG that are up for pre-order. The tabletop adaptation was released last December and got a lot of praise at the time for being able to incorporate the original film series into a tabletop roleplaying game. Now it will be getting two expansions this August with the release of a boxed Starter Set, as well as a brand-new Cinematic module entitled Destroyer of Worlds. Both titles will go up for pre-order on April 26th, in honor of the celebration of "Alien Day", where fans celebrate all things about the iconic franchise. You can read more about both sets below including their price point and more. These look like they're both going to be essential must-haves for the game, especially the Starter Set for those who want to build the beginning of the game better than what the core rulebook contains.

The Alien RPG Starter Set is designed to be the perfect entry point into the game and the Alien universe. Affordably priced at $49.99, it contains everything needed to start playing, including an abridged 104-page softcover quickstart of the core rules, 20 custom dice, reference cards, character handouts, a huge starmap, and the complete Cinematic scenario Chariot of the Gods by sci-fi author Andrew E.C. Gaska. Destroyer of Worlds, also penned by Gaska, is a continuation of the story from Chariot, this time focusing upon an iconic type of character from the Alien universe: the Colonial Marine. A team of Colonial Marines get dropped onto the moon Ariaricus to handle a growing insurgency, but soon find themselves fighting for their lives against enemies beyond their worst nightmares. Priced at $29.99, the Destroyer of Worlds Cinematic scenario will come in a boxed set, including maps, handouts, and cards for a fully immersive tabletop experience.

