Freedom Games Revealed Multiple Titles During Gamescom 2022

Freedom Games made their presence known at Gamescom 2022 as the company revealed multiple games in the work to soon to be released. Seven in total as the team has games ranging from adventure to thrillers to a Metroidvania to a… space farming simulator. Yes, a little something of everything, at least from many of the companies they're working with. We have a rundown of all of the games revealed along with their trailers for you to enjoy.

Last Words traps two broke time travelers in an unknown era with the Prisoner's Dilemma philosophical theory being the only way out. Unlock perks, consumables, and tricks to play off of the other traveler's escape plans. Throughout each time period, collect numerous treasures and cosmetics but keep those spoils close to the chest, or they may be stolen by a betrayer.

Broken Pieces, the psychological thriller set outside the flow of time from developer Elseware Experience, discovers a surprising paranormal power on PC Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. To fill the deafening silence of the abandoned town, the original licensed soundtrack can only be played from collectible tapes discovered throughout the story. Clues also point toward a console launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Travel on the tracks of Monorail Stories, the asynchronous single-multiplayer narrative experience from Stelex Software, as it reaches its final destination on PC Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Follow the stories of commuters Ahmal and Silvie, moving on different lines but with interconnected stories that can be affected by each of their decisions and uncovered secrets. The next stop on the commute is scheduled for Nintendo Switch in Q4 2022.

9 Years of Shadows, the radiant pixel art Metroidvania from developer Halberd Studios fills PCs with color again on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 and Nintendo Switches early next year. Step out of the shadows and into the shoes of young warrior Europa. Fight to bring back joy with the aid of her long dead childhood friend, Apino, after nearly a decade of darkness caused by the Talos Castle's curse. Relish in a stunning soundtrack composed by both Michiru Yamane (Castlevania Series) and Norihiko Hibino (Metal Gear Solid Series).

Enter the emperor's tomb in Terracotta, an action-puzzle pixel art adventure from developer Appnormals, to work towards peace and legacy on PC and Nintendo Switch Thursday, October 20, 2022. Use Tao energy to switch between the Yin and Yang realms, each requiring different combat strategies and puzzle solutions. Free the other Terracotta warriors from their dreadful curse and ensure their memory lives on for generations.

Anticipated updates on popular titles Mail Time, an adorable cottagecore collect-a-thon platforming adventure from solo developer Kela Van Der Deijl, and One Lonely Outpost, a space farming simulator set on a desolate alien planet from Aurorian Studios, both received new release windows as well. To ensure quality that meets fan expectations, Mail Time will now arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC with One Lonely Outpost coming to PC Early Access in Q1 2023.