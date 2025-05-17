Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fretless - The Wrath of Riffson, Playdigious Originals, Ritual Studios

Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson Release Pushed Back To Summer

Original slated to come out this week, Fretless - The Wrath of Riffson has been pushed back to the Summer, but no date confirmed

Article Summary Fretless - The Wrath of Riffson delayed from May to Summer, with no new release date yet announced

Play as Rob, a musician battling to restore harmony in a world corrupted by evil record boss Rick Riffson

Explore musical biomes, engage in turn-based combat, and collect powerful riffs to build your deck

Enjoy hand-crafted pixel art, musical puns, and a soundtrack now available for vinyl pre-order

Indie game developer Ritual Studios and publisher Playdigious Originals confirmed this week that Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson has had its release date pushed back. Originally, the game was set to be released on May 22, but that has changed as they need more time to work on the game. No date has been set at this point, but they have revealed the game's soundtrack has been put up for pre-order on vinyl. For now, we're basically waiting to hear what the new date will be.

Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson

Play as Rob, a friendly musician trying to restore harmony in an off-tuned world where wacky villains are corrupting music. Rick Riffson, boss of the evil Super Metal Records company, is using the Battle of the Bands contest to extend his hold on every last note, chord, and song by trapping the best musicians with deceptive soul-binding contracts. Embark on an adventure with Rob and his zany rock-loving friend to end SMR's plans. Stay alert during your journey: Riffson's devilish goons, monster-instrument hybrids, and legendary musical animals will try to get in your way! Explore this musical land to add sick riffs to your deck, and wield your mighty guitar to unleash powerful crescendo attacks in epic music battles!

Explore a Musical World: discover whimsical biomes where flowers jingle, rocks really rock and beach waves have their own melody. Watch out for the percushrooms: they'll beat you up.

discover whimsical biomes where flowers jingle, rocks really rock and beach waves have their own melody. Watch out for the percushrooms: they'll beat you up. Engage in Musical Turn-Based Combat: orchestrate melodies of mighty musical riffs to bit crush your foes. Plug your instrument, stay on the beat, and unleash powerful crescendo attacks!

orchestrate melodies of mighty musical riffs to bit crush your foes. Plug your instrument, stay on the beat, and unleash powerful crescendo attacks! Fine-Tune Your Strategy: Collect mighty riffs, add them to your deck, and compose the perfect bars to create unbeatable solos. Follow the beat of your own drum, whether it is high damage build, devastating musical effects, life-stealing combos, or even random chaos!

Collect mighty riffs, add them to your deck, and compose the perfect bars to create unbeatable solos. Follow the beat of your own drum, whether it is high damage build, devastating musical effects, life-stealing combos, or even random chaos! Spice It Up With Add-Ons: Are you a metal-rock shredder or an indie-folk lover? Choose the best instrument and add bridges, strings, and more to match your own play styles.

Are you a metal-rock shredder or an indie-folk lover? Choose the best instrument and add bridges, strings, and more to match your own play styles. Band Together For a Wholesome Ballad: embark on a story full of musical puns, zany characters, and Rob Scallon's coterie of music-loving friends.

embark on a story full of musical puns, zany characters, and Rob Scallon's coterie of music-loving friends. Enjoy a Hand-Crafted Pixel Art Symphony: progress through a visually enchanting world filled with gorgeous punchy animations and alluring scenery.

progress through a visually enchanting world filled with gorgeous punchy animations and alluring scenery. Music is For Everyone: from "simple" music enthusiasts to guitar gods, everyone can hit the right note at the right time! Whether you are already a fan of Rob or just looking for a fun lighthearted adventure, this game is made for you.

