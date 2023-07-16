Posted in: FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Frost & Flame, Frost & Flame: King Of Avalon, King Of Avalon, Mobile

Frost & Flame: King Of Avalon Celebrates Its 7th Anniversary

Check out the full list of events that FunPlus has set up this month to celebrate the 7th Anniversary of Frost & Flame: King Of Avalon.

Mobile publisher FunPlus revealed their full set of plans to celebrate Frost & Flame: King Of Avalon's 7th Anniversary this month. The game has several events lined up, some going a few weeks, some lasting only a few days, but all of them offer up several rewards to pick up that are exclusive to this month. We got the full rundown for you to get in on down at the bottom.

Poet Laureate Contest – Event Time: July 5, 2023 – August 3, 2023

Core Gameplay: Players can earn votes through daily gameplay, allowing them to vote for their favorite poet from a choice of three. At the end of the event, players are rewarded based on the number of votes received for their chosen poet. Furthermore, players will receive an exclusive music track for the chosen poet, which can be used to replace the game's background music, creating a personalized gaming experience.

Crystal Ball Wishing – Event Time: July 5, 2023 – July 11, 2023

Core Gameplay: Players can obtain crystal runestones by purchasing packs. By consuming these runestones and interacting with the crystal ball, players can draw prizes. Wishes are divided into golden and silver wishes, with grand prizes including anniversary looks such as castle skins and avatar frames. All draws are non-release draws, ensuring fairness and excitement. Players can check their ranking and collect rewards based on their performance in the event.

Artifact Shop – Event Time: July 12, 2023 – July 15, 2023

Frost & Flame: King Of Avalon players can consume props to synthesize or refine limited-time artifacts. Success in acquiring these artifacts is probabilistic, adding an element of excitement and anticipation. Wearing a limited-time artifact will give players corresponding gains and advantages in their gameplay.

Summer Breeze Regatta – Event Time: July 16, 2023 – July 20, 2023

Frost & Flame: King Of Avalon players can participate in thrilling sailing races individually or as a team. Players can speed up their progress by consuming props, such as jet bubbles.Players can check their individual and team rankings, aiming for top positions to receive fantastic rewards and recognition.

Anniversary Banquet – Event Time: July 29, 2023 – August 4, 2023

Players can collect eight raw materials through daily activities or by purchasing gift packs. They can also craft four kinds of drinks using these raw materials in different ratios, which can then be exchanged for valuable in-game rewards.

Alliance Development – Event Time: July 12, 2023 – July 17, 2023

Players can obtain props by completing daily tasks or purchasing gift packs that can be donated to the alliance to earn rewards.When the donation progresses to a certain amount, all alliance members will receive generous rewards.

The Monopoly – Event Time: July 13, 2023 – July 19, 2023

Frost & Flame: King Of Avalon players can purchase packs to obtain dice and participate in a virtual board game experience. By rolling the dice, players can move a certain number of steps on multiple maps, completing tasks and objectives to earn rewards. Rankings will be available for players to track their progress and compete with others.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!