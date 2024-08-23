Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 Talks About "Human Dimension" In Latest Dev Diary

11 Bit Studios dropped a new developer diary for Frostpunk 2 this week, as they discuss the Human Dimension of the gameplay

11 Bit Studios has released a new developer diary for Frostpunk 2 this week, as they explore more of the "human dimension" to the gameplay. The brief video goes over some of the changes they have applied to the game from feedback they got during the most recent Open Beta and demonstrates how they've implemented those changes. But the biggest change came from them focusing on individual stories within the cities you run, as you get to see a deeper human element to what's happening. Enjoy the video above as the game will be released on September 20, 2024.

Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 takes the city-survival genre to a whole new level. In Frostpunk, our biggest enemy was nature, but now it's human nature. You are tasked with managing factions and large city districts, each with its own endless needs and demands. The struggle for survival is no longer what binds your society. As factional power rises, it falls to you, the city's Steward, to mediate between competing interests and steer your city toward stability.

Expand Your City On A New Scale: Your city has grown significantly since Frostpunk. Now, you construct entire districts, such as housing and industrial zones, in the span of months, not days.

More People, More Problems: Instead of hundreds, this time, your citizens count in the thousands, making the task of governing them and satisfying their needs all the more challenging.

Meet the New Londoners: Citizens can form communities and factions. You can't please everyone—siding with one group can create tension among others, requiring careful management of alliances.

Negotiate Or Enforce Laws… For A Price: You no longer wield absolute power. The city's Council Hall will become an arena for legislative debates between you and faction representatives.

Navigate Towards The Future: The Research Institute is where you forge the city's future. Each new project must be entrusted to a faction, forcing you to maneuver and form strategic alliances.

