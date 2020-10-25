Full Halloween 2020 Event Raid Rotation in Pokémon GO

The Halloween 2020 Event has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Led by the Mythical Pokémon Darkrai in Tier Fives, this spooky-themed set of raids will feature Ghost-types and Dark-types along with some Raid/Egg-exclusive staples.

The full raid rotation for the 2020 Halloween Event in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One:

Duskull – shiny available, standard rate

Costume Bulbasaur – shiny available, unknown rate

Costume Charmander – shiny available, unknown rate

Costume Squirtle – shiny available, unknown rate

Mawile – shiny available, boosted rate

Misdreavus – shiny available, standard rate

Costume Sableye – shiny available, standard rate

Timburr – shiny available, boosted rate

While it's unknown if the costumed starters have a Shiny rate boosted above the normal one in approximately 450, these are the raids that most trainers will want to target because once the event is over in Pokémon GO, these limited-time versions of Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur will be gone. Sableye is spawning in the wild and almost certainly has the standard wild rate, so that's an easy raid to miss.

Tier Three:

Absol – shiny available, boosted rate

Alolan Marowak – shiny available, boosted rate

Alolan Raichu – shiny available, boosted rate

Banette

Costume Gengar – shiny available, unknown rate

Waiting until Halloween proper to enjoy the Alolan Marowak Raid Day Shiny rate would be a smart move for those hunting this Pokémon.

Tier Five:

Darkrai – shiny available, Legendary/Mythical T5 rate of approximately one in 20

Unfortunately, Darkrai does not have its signature move Dark Void, which was expected for its tenure in raids. If you already have this Pokémon and its Shiny, the only purpose of these raids would be to farm Darkrai candy. This event is a huge win for Niantic except for this choice for Tier Five raids.

Mega Raids:

Mega Blastoise – shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Charizard X – shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Charizard Y – shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Gengar – shiny available, rate unknown as Mega Gengar transforms into Costume Gengar when defeated

Mega Houndoom – shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60

Venusaur is out, Mega Gengar is in.