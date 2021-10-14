Japanese Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Includes New Rayquaza VMAX

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, is shrouded in mystery. Even as details begin to come out, precious little is known about this set. We don't know when it will be adapted to English. We thought we knew that it would include a Shiny Vault subset but that may not actually be the case. We don't know what Secret Rares will be included. We do, though, know that it will feature the return of Character Cards, which Japanese collectors will remember from Dream Leauge and English collectors will remember from Cosmic Eclipse. Let's take a look at this new VMAX Climax preview.

This card may look familiar, but it's actually a brand-new offering. While this set will contain many reprints as most Japanese high-class sets do, this Rayquaza VMAX is actually not the same as the Rayquaza VMAX featured in the Japanese Sky Stream set and the English equivalent of Pokémon: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. The artwork here is different, bringing yet another exciting Rayquaza pull into the TCG. Here, Rayquaza snaps its gummy mouth at us from the other side with a background that swirls more with cool blues and electric yellows, in contrast to the warmer colors of the previous Rayquaza VMAX. So far, in addition to this, we know that another of the major pulls will be Character Super Rares, which combines two card styles: Character Cards and Pokémon-VMAX. You can check out this style of card in our initial VMAX Climax reporting right here. I'm so curi0us to see how this set comes to the English-language TCG and how these cards will be able to be pulled. Can we expect Ultra Rares in the usual slot with Character Cards and Character Super Rares able to be pulled instead of Reverse Holos? So many possibilities!

