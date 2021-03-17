Funko Games' Seinfeld Party Game Coming To Target & Retail Shelves

Funko Games, part of the company known best for Funko POP! figures, has designed a new board game based on Seinfeld, the popular television show from the 1990's. Dubbed Seinfeld: The Party Game About Nothing, the party game is geared for those seeking a nostalgic trip back to that time, when TV sitcoms were simpler and yet far, far more complex.

According to the release from Funko Games:

Celebrate the hit '90s TV show in this hilarious head-to-head party game that will challenge what you know about the "show about nothing." Score points by answering trivia questions, charades-style acting, and guessing who said or did some of the most hilarious bits ever aired on television! You'll even get a chance to fish for the marble rye like George and Jerry did! It's hundreds of Seinfeld-celebrating activities for outrageous fun!

The key features for Seinfeld: The Party Game about Nothing are as such:

• A two-team party game that can be played with one to four players per team!

• Trivia questions and "whodunnit"-style challenges covering EVERY episode from the series!

• Each card has a unique illustration to remind you of the hilarious hijinks Jerry and company pull off!

• Marble rye bread and fishing pole will let you win the game by pretending to be George and Jerry from the classic episode "The Rye"!

• Over 1400 individual questions, quotes, and charades cues in one game!

If you want to get your hands on this game, it will be launched at Target stores as well as your friendly local game store on June 6th of this year. Are you excited about this game about nothing? Will you be getting ahold of it? What's your favorite Seinfeld moment? Let us know in the comments below!