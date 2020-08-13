Funko Releases Marvel Battleworld: Mystery Of The Thanostones

Funko officially released a new adventure game this week featuring Marvel characters called Marvel Battleworld: Mystery Of The Thanostones. The game has kinda been talked about for a bit as it leaked out last month, but now you can actually head out and purchase the game. There are 30 characters to collect in all from Series One, each of them with their own level of cuteness that you can both put on display and compete with. You can read more details on the release below.

Pick your favourite Hero, rescue your friends, and win battles to defeat Thanos! Battleworld is a revolutionary cooperative, expandable, collectible adventure game featuring dozens of characters from all over the Marvel Universe! Players get to crack open the mysterious Thanostones during the course of play to reveal the mystery character inside for a constant sense of surprise and delight! Mega Packs let you jumpstart your collection with six characters: four starting Heroes (including an exclusive Negative Zone Spider-Man variant) and two more trapped in Thanostones!

Not only will collectors be able to battle with well-known heroes such as Ironman and Captain Marvel, but the range is introducing some favourite characters to the mix who are making their debut as toys, including Spider-Ham, Throg and Captain Americat. Although there are 30 heroes to collect in total, we just wanted to introduce you to some of them before you take them to the battlefield. Spider-Ham is an anthropomorphic funny animal parody version of Spider-Man, he has super-strength, enabling him to lift around 10 tons and leap great distances in a single bound. Throg is a superhero frog with electric blasting capabilities and wields his own version of a Mjolnir, which he uses like Thor does. Captain Americat is a funny-animal version of established Marvel Comics hero, Captain America – despite his name he is actually a cat.