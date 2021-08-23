Future Friends Games To Release Draknek & Friends Titles On Switch

Future Friends Games revealed today that they will be releasing three different games made by Draknek & Friends onto the Nintendo Switch. Those three games will be Sokobond, A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, and Cosmic Express, all of which are all arriving on Switch on September 2nd, 2021. Each of these games is basically a small puzzler that will keep you occupied for hours on end while you are entertained by the charming designs and the lovely-sounding soundtracks. Each one comes with its own unique challenge that will be pretty easy to pick up at first, but as time goes on, they will be putting your knowledge to the test about what you previously learned. Not to mention testing your creativity in solving them. You can check out trailers for all three below as the games will drop next week.

Sokobond: Sokobond is an elegantly designed puzzle game about chemistry. It's logical, minimalist, and beautiful – crafted with love and science. Over 100 levels of molecule-making mind-benders featuring a gorgeous original soundtrack by Allison Walker. No chemistry knowledge is required! A Good Snowman is Hard to Build: A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build is an adorable puzzle game about being a monster and making snowmen. The game comes with adorable graphics by Benjamin Davis, featuring an enchanting original soundtrack by Priscilla Snow. Lovingly crafted puzzle design from Alan Hazelden, one of the creators of Sokobond. Cosmic Express: Cosmic Express is a puzzle game about planning the train route for the world's most awkward space colony, from the minds behind A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build and the art of Tyu from Klondike. It's cute, harder than it looks, and guaranteed to give you hours of frustrating fun across hundreds of levels.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sokobond – trailer (https://youtu.be/hFp_qeAu78Q)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build – trailer (https://youtu.be/uWJIkfiKmQk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cosmic Express (https://youtu.be/huIYCSDY8n8)