G Fuel Announces New Flavor For The Witcher Collaboration

Take a sip for your Witcher. G Fuel has teamed up with CD Projekt Red to release a new flavor tied to The Witcher video game series.

G Fuel announced a brand new collaboration this week with CD Projekt Red as they have released a new flavor tied to The Witcher. The company has made the new Tawny Owl Potion for sale right now, with two different options to purchase. You can get the standard small tub, as you see here, as well as a Collector's Box with some additional goodies for those who are obsessed with the game. We got info on both of these below as you can buy them now.

"The G Fuel Tawny Owl Potion Collector's Box will be available for a limited time, making it a must-have collectible for fans of G Fuel and the iconic gaming series. Packaged in G Fuel's signature sleek design, the Collector's Box is covered in The Witcher art featuring Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri! It also comes with a new laser-etched Surgical Stainless Steel 24 oz Shaker Cup, ready to accompany fans on their virtual journeys battling fierce foes or embarking on everyday quests. The G Fuel Tawny Owl Collector's Box also comes with three premium items."

A brand-new Wolf School Medallion shaker accessory with a glow-in-the-dark surprise!

Two exclusive custom 5" x 7" Witcher art prints, celebrating the history of The Witcher.

A small witcher's potion vial, so you can take the stamina-regenerating blackcurrant concoction with you to go!

"Every witcher needs to be at peak performance when fighting. This energizing potion has a tart, flowery, berry taste of Black Currant that will have you back on your feet in no time! G Fuel Tawny Owl Energy Formula comes in a 40-serving tub that is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine."

"We all know that Tawny Owl is one of the potions any good witcher needs in their inventory to keep their stamina up," said G Fuel Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "So, while working together with CD Projekt Red, we wanted to make sure we brought the magic of The Witcher into our fans' energy routine. Fighting monsters and staying energized clearly go hand-in-hand!"

