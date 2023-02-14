G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game Reveals New Transformers Expansion The Transformers have come to invade the G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game with an all-new expansion crossover up for pre-order.

Renegade Game Studios is giving the G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game a new crossover expansion this year featuring the Transformers. The expansion is called New Alliances, and it will bring several familiar faces from the franchise, both Autobots and Decepticons, into a fight with the Joes and Cobra taking on the obvious alliances. The deck is currently up for pre-order right now, with it set to be launched sometime in March. We have more info on the deck itself below.

The Joes get a visit from an unexpected ally, Bumblebee, who warns that their arch-enemy Cobra has teamed up with their enemy, the Decepticons, and that what they are planning will not bode well for planet Earth or the people who call it home. The forces of Cobra have new allies in their plot to take over the world! Alien robots have landed on Earth and it's up to G.I. Joe to figure out if they're friend or foe! In this expansion, the Joe's will have to team up with the Autobots and investigate the Cobra/Decepticon plot. Take advantage of the Autobots' different modes to ride into missions or add some cybernetic muscle to your teams! (This is an expansion. G.I Joe Deck-Building Game is required to play.)

G.I. JOE teams up with the Autobots!

New Autobot cards that can go on missions in their bot mode, without requiring transport, OR in their alt vehicle mode where they'll be able to haul members of the JOE team along.

New Energon dice pool that must be managed to fuel Autobot skills and tech.

Constructicons make cards more expensive to recruit, and if 6 are ever in play simultaneously, you'll have to take on the mighty Devastator!

Contents Summary:

39 Joe Cards

31 Cobra Cards

18 Tarot-size Mission Cards

2 sheets of tokens

8 Energon Dice