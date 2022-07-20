G2 Eports Signs New Exclusive Partnership With Herman Miller

G2 Esports has announced today that they have formed a brand new deal with Herman Miller as an exclusive partner. As you might suspect from a partnership like this, the two will essentially be repping each other in various forms. Herman Miller will provide G2's gaming teams with Gaming equipment from the company both for use in training and around the globe, as well as creating exclusive opportunities for the teams to collaborate on future products and research. Meanwhile, G2 will proudly show off all their HM gear on broadcasts, tournaments, and more. It's an interesting pairing as Herman Miller is getting more involved with gaming and esports in general, and while they may not have a ton of items at the moment, they are building their brand to compete with others, and having G2 show off their stuff is definitely one way to go. Here's a few quotes on the new partnership.

"Herman Miller is the absolute crown jewel of sitting comfort," said Carlos 'ocelote' Rodriguez, CEO of G2 Esports. "G2 and Herman Miller are the cream of the crop and I can't think of many better partnerships. If you ask me to team up with my ideal brands, Herman Miller would literally come in the Top 10. That's insane. I'm both grateful and excited for what's to come." "When we entered the gaming space, we made a commitment to contribute to the community through products based on each gamer's unique needs," says Jon Campbell, General Manager of Herman Miller Gaming. "Our vision with G2 is to continue to discover ways we can meet and support players in every aspect of the game. Working hand in hand with their players, we will deploy Herman Miller's elite design and engineering teams to innovate, design and discover insights and solutions that could change the way we support the esports athlete, both physically and mentally, forever."