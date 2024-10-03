Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galactic Civilizations IV, Stardock Entertainment

Galactic Civilizations IV Releases New Starview Update

Galactic Civilizations IV has a new update available right now, as the Starview update brings with it several improvements across the game

Article Summary Explore the Starview update with revamped Yor Singularity ships and UI enhancements.

Enjoy refined game events, improved balance, and streamlined Civilization Policy management.

Discover dynamic galaxy backgrounds in Shipyard and Starbase screens for an immersive experience.

Access Supernova DLC offline and benefit from comprehensive gameplay improvements.

Indie game developer and publisher Stardock Entertainment dropped a new update today for Galactic Civilizations IV, as players can get into the new Starview update. The focus of this update is more maintenance and improvements, as they are looking to "enhance the player experience." Which includes a number of quality-of-life improvements, visual upgrades, and gameplay refinements, all of which was based on the feedback from the community. We have the dev notes below and a trailer above showing it off.

Galactic Civilizations IV – Starview

This update focuses on user interface and visual improvements made to address feedback from GalCiv players, alongside many bugfixes and balance changes. Major changes include a brand new set of ship models for the Yor Singularity, UI changes to the Civilization Policy screen, a new UI placement for Fleetwide Automation on the Main Dock, a button and hotkey assignment for Waypoints, and much more!

Revamped Yor Ship Designs: The Yor Singularity ships have received a visual upgrade, while the classic designs remain available as "Classic Yor" for nostalgic players.

The Yor Singularity ships have received a visual upgrade, while the classic designs remain available as "Classic Yor" for nostalgic players. Polished Artifacts and Game Events: Various artifact effects and game events have been refined for better balance and consistency, with deprecated technologies removed from the tech tree to streamline research.

Various artifact effects and game events have been refined for better balance and consistency, with deprecated technologies removed from the tech tree to streamline research. UI Enhancements: The Shipyard and Starbase screens now feature dynamic backgrounds showcasing the galaxy, along with a cleaner and more intuitive interface.

The Shipyard and Starbase screens now feature dynamic backgrounds showcasing the galaxy, along with a cleaner and more intuitive interface. Streamlined Civilization Policy Management: The Civilization Policy screen has been redesigned for better organization, introducing a tax slider for more precise economic control and improved access to Rally Points via dedicated hotkeys.

The Civilization Policy screen has been redesigned for better organization, introducing a tax slider for more precise economic control and improved access to Rally Points via dedicated hotkeys. Offline Access for DLC Owners: Players who own any of the DLC for Supernova will no longer need to be online to access that content.

Players who own any of the DLC for Supernova will no longer need to be online to access that content. Gameplay Improvements: A significant batch of gameplay updates, including bug fixes, balance changes, and general polish, enhances the overall experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!