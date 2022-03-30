Game Devs Of Color Expo 2022 Opens Up Submissions

This morning, organizers behind Game Devs Of Color Expo 2022 have officially opened up submissions for panelists and more. The event, which again will be taking place online from September 15th-18th, wills serve as a chance for creators of color in the games industry to get more exposure for their titles as well as speak on subjects close to them when it comes to gaming and more. Game developers looking to take part as a speaker or as part of a panel can apply here, while developers interested in showcasing their games can apply here. There's no fee to apply, however, all submissions close on Saturday, April 30th, at 11:59pm ET.

"In the last few years a lot of our speakers and game applicants have gone on to do big things in the games industry," said Shawn Alexander Allen, co-organizer of Game Devs of Color Expo. "GDoCExpo is all about finding the future of games and sharing them with a global audience, so please submit! We can't wait to meet you and hear what you're all about."

Normally hosted at the Schomburg Center in Harlem, New York, GDoCExpo first went online in 2020 in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights from last year's online event include:

Now in its seventh year, the 2022 Game Devs of Color Expo Online will bring more developer talks, interviews, panels, and games from around the world. The organization's newly granted 501(c)(3) nonprofit status will allow Game Devs of Color Expo to continue raising funds to support its mission of amplifying the creative power held by people of color in games.