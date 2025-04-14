Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Campus Life, Frozen District, GameFormatic, Publisher: Frozen Way

Campus Life Releases New Trailer With Playtest Announcement

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming educational sim title Campus Life, as the game will be launching a playtest soon

Article Summary GameFormatic releases new trailer for Campus Life, showcasing college sim features and playtest announcement.

Experience American college life: create paths, gain popularity, excel academically, or become an unmatched athlete.

Balance student responsibilities with leisure in Campus Life; choose how to spend time on lectures, sports, and social.

Enjoy high replay value with customizable characters, narrative impacts, and dynamic interpersonal relationships.

Indie game developer GameFormatic, along with publishers Frozen Way and Frozen District, released a new trailer today for their new game, Campus Life. The trailer itself is pretty short, but it shows off a number of aspects to the game, as you'll create your own college student, take courses, learn new things, and live life as someone on campus. The team also revealed a new playtest would be coming for the game, but gave no dates beyond telling people to check Discord. The game is currently set for release sometime in Q3 2025.

Campus Life

Campus Life is a new life simulator game with an isometric perspective, set in a world inspired by American college life in the early 2000s. In this game, players create their own college freshman whose future will depend solely on them. Whether it is becoming a popular idol, a rising star in academics, or an unmatched athlete, the possibilities depend solely on the player's imagination. Over the course of four years of education, players will have a lot of time to choose the right path for their in-game character, as well as explore a variety of possible activities, stories, and relationships.

Gameplay in Campus Life focuses primarily on managing the character's time effectively. As a student, the character has various responsibilities such as attending lectures, raising funds for tuition fees, studying for exams, and earning scholarships. However, there are also numerous tempting options available for spending your free time on campus. Hanging out and partying with friends, team sports, earning some pocket money with part-time jobs, or perhaps calming walks and peaceful evenings spent reading books or at an easel? It is up to the player to find a balance between responsibilities and enjoyment.

