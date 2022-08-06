Game Devs Of Color Expo 2022 Reveals Second Set Of Speakers

Organizers for Game Devs Of Color Expo 2022 Online have revealed their next set of speakers taking part in the event. The convention is still set to take place online from September 15th-18th, featuring a ton of panels that you can check out and be a part of. The team behind it is putting together an impressive list this time around as they have managed to secure guests and developers who have worked on a number of popular titles such as Dauntless, Overwatch, Oxenfree, The Outer Worlds, and more. This second wave includes Michelle Ma from Blizzard, Anthony Murray from Phoenix Labs, and Jasmine Roberts from Microsoft, among others. We're sure there will eventually be a third wave since we're more than a month away from the event, but we're guessing those will probably be announced shortly after PAX West. We have the next set of names for you below, and you can check out their entire list of speakers from both rounds here.

Speakers from around the world have gathered to share their vast knowledge across a range of topics including gripping game design, marketing deep dives, satisfying sound design, and much more. All talks are streamed live in the form of micro talks, panels, interviews, and full-length presentations. Michelle Ma (Blizzard Entertainment) – "Inclusive Character Creator: An Exploration of Inclusive Design Principles for Character Creators"

– "Inclusive Character Creator: An Exploration of Inclusive Design Principles for Character Creators" Shana T. Bryant (Oculus) – "New Game+: Directing People, Not Products"

– "New Game+: Directing People, Not Products" Ruel Pascual (Night School Studio) – "Characters Not Clichés"

– "Characters Not Clichés" Marcela Huerta (KO_OP) – "I Don't Know What I'm Doing But I'm Doing a Lot"

– "I Don't Know What I'm Doing But I'm Doing a Lot" Anthony Murray (Phoenix Labs) – "The Boss Monster Pipeline: Developing Fun F2P Encounters"

– "The Boss Monster Pipeline: Developing Fun F2P Encounters" Jasmine Roberts (Microsoft) – Handheld Mobile AR Interaction Design and Future Considerations

– Handheld Mobile AR Interaction Design and Future Considerations Dani Dee (Split Fate Studios), Dani Lalonders (Veritable Joy Studios), Geneva Heyward (Glow Up Games) – Panel: "Black Narradevs: Exploring Relationships In A World of Our Own"