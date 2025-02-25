Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Devs Of Color, Game Devs Of Color Expo

Game Devs Of Color Expo 2025 Confirms Event Dates

Organizers for the Game Devs Of Color Expo 2025 confirmed this year's dates along with other information to attend and participate

Organizers for the Game Devs of Color Expo have confirmed the event will return this year, revealing the official dates for this Fall. The event will take place entirely online, running from September 16-19, with the ability to purchase tickets available now, along with the ability to apply for need-based tix. The team has also opened up forms for people to apply to be speakers, which we have more information about below, along with ticket info and some finer details from today's announcement.

Game Devs of Color Expo 2025

Starting today, submissions are open for speakers, panels, and game developer interviews. Developers and industry professionals from all disciplines are invited to share their expertise, experiences, and creative work. All selected speakers are compensated, and there are no submission or exhibition fees for developers. Participants are also automatically considered for GDoCExpo's grants, which provide up to $25,000 per recipient to help fund their projects. Since 2019, GDoCExpo has awarded a total of $405,000 in grants to game creators of color. Four tiers of tickets are available:

$25 – Affordable Virtual Pass: A lower-cost option for those who can't afford the standard pass.

A lower-cost option for those who can't afford the standard pass. $50 – Standard Virtual Pass: A regular-price ticket for general attendees.

A regular-price ticket for general attendees. $75 – Supporter Virtual Pass: A higher-cost option that subsidizes free and affordable passes. Recommended for corporate attendees and those who love the Expo.

A higher-cost option that subsidizes free and affordable passes. Recommended for corporate attendees and those who love the Expo. $499 – Unlimited Virtual Pass: An unlimited ticket option for a flat cost. Recommended for groups, schools, and folks who want to host their own GDoCExpo watch parties!

Additionally, GDoCExpo organizers have published guidelines to enable the community to host official Game Devs of Color Expo watch parties and networking events this year.

"Game Devs of Color will continue to celebrate the creative spirit of our diverse community and be a platform for incredible talent," said Catt Small, co-organizer of Game Devs of Color Expo. "As always, we will champion inclusion, encourage the sharing of powerful ideas, and embody the change we wish to witness industry-wide."

