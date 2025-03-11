Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: game of thrones, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad Reveals Three New Classes

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad has revealed three character classes you can assume when the game launches, offering you different ways to play

Choose between the Knight, Sellsword, or Assassin classes for unique combat styles and abilities.

Experience thrilling, realistic battles and uncover a brand-new story in the world of Westeros.

Join the epic conflict and play as the heir to House Tyre in a world full of intrigue and danger.

Netmarble dropped new info and a trailer today for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, as they showed off three classes you can play in the game. Players have the option of taking on all enemies as either a Knight, an Assassin, or a Sellsword, all of which come with their own bonuses and special features to get you through any battle. Enjoy checking them out in the trailer here, as we have more details below while we wait on a release date.

Three New Classes

The Knight class practices the refined and balanced swordplay of a Westerosi knight, using a longsword to dispatch enemies with precise and calculated swordsmanship.

class practices the refined and balanced swordplay of a Westerosi knight, using a longsword to dispatch enemies with precise and calculated swordsmanship. The Sellsword class is inspired by the raw, destructive combat of Wildlings and Dothraki, featuring a brutal fighting style using massive two-handed axes to crush enemies.

class is inspired by the raw, destructive combat of Wildlings and Dothraki, featuring a brutal fighting style using massive two-handed axes to crush enemies. The Assassin class employs agile and precise attacks reminiscent of those of the enigmatic Faceless Men, while displaying a fierce fighting style using dual daggers in dexterous, dance-like combat.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

King Robert Baratheon, First of his Name, is dead. As the Lannisters desperately cling to the Iron Throne, the war between those who would claim it for themselves hurtles towards its final act. The king's brother, Stannis Baratheon, gathers his forces for a final assault, while the vast, frozen lands of the North smolder after the betrayal at the Red Wedding. When kings squabble, it's the realm that bleeds. And while blacksmiths, farmers, and beggars suffer, the Great Houses of Westeros continue with their plots and schemes…

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad aims to present exciting action, emphasizing realistic, human-against-human combat. Players will experience a brand-new story as they take on the role of a new character, who, through a quirk of fate, becomes the heir to House Tyre, a small noble house in the North. In addition to customizing their character with a robust character creator, players will be able to select from one of three classes inspired by iconic roles within the original series – Sellsword, Knight or Assassin – as they take their first steps into the world of Westeros.

