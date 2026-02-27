Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Boruto, Kimimaro, naruto, Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Has Received Its 47th DLC

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker has released a brand-new DLC, as the 47th pack brings Kimimaro into the roster and more

Article Summary Kimimaro joins Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker as part of the expansive 47th DLC pack.

DLC 47 features new ninjutsu, secret techniques, costumes, weapons, and avatar customizations.

Season Pass 9 includes the latest additions, with Season 10 teased but details still under wraps.

Experience intense 4v4 online battles, updated weapons, and dynamic stages in Shinobi Striker.

Bandai Namco has released the 47th DLC pack for Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker, which feels like a record unto itself, adding Kimimaro to the game. The DLC basically adds the characters and a number of other small additions, including cosmetics, a new title, and other items. You can download it as a stand-alone DLC or as part of the Season Pass 9, depending on how you like to get your content. The team also annoucned that Season 10 is on the way, but didn't reveal any details of what would be included or when it would arrive.

DLC 47 – Kimimaro

With Kimimaro joining in on the battle, players can now embody the Kaguya Clan survivor and use his Larch Dance and Clematis Dance Ninjutsu techniques in combat. Players can also exploit the Bracken Dance Secret Technique and unleash its full power upon their opponents. Additionally, the Scroll Lineup has been updated, featuring Passion Gear "Youth at Full Power" as a new SS+ rank weapon. The White Light Blade "Kamui," a new SS+ rank weapon, will also come to the game this Spring! DLC 47 also includes the following avatar parts:

Costume: Orochimaru Outfit: BORUTO Version

Hairstyle: Orochimaru (BORUTO)

Ninja Tools: Digital Shrapnel

Weapon: Kimimaro's Bone: Dance

Honorary Title: The Sound Ninja Five

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Battle as a team of four to compete against other teams online! Graphically, Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are! In head-to-head 4-versus-4 online battles, squads of two will fight simultaneously for shinobi supremacy in a variety of game modes, including Flag Battles, Barrier Battles, and Base Battles. Experience a dynamic third-person gameplay style that includes wall-running, chakra-jumping, kunai-grappling mechanics, and a series of stages offering uniquely game-changing terrain.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!