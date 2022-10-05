Niantic & Lucky Charms Partner Up For New AR Mobile Game

Niantic has teamed up with General Mills for a brand new Lucky Charms mobile AR title called Journey to the Magic Gems. The game can be found by scanning a QR code on the side of specially marked boxes of the breakfast cereal, as you will be able to walk around and track down special magic gem marshmallows. Aside from the obvious marking tie-in with the cereal, the game was designed to be a fun activity for families to do with their kids. Here's more on the game from the devs as we're guessing this will be around for a few months until the promotion ends.

"To play, families can visit journeytothegems.com or use the QR code on the Lucky Charms Magic Gems cereal box to launch the web-based AR game experience, which was developed using Niantic's 8th Wall platform. From there, families are encouraged to head to their nearest park to play the game and join Lucky on his magical adventure. At the start of the game, players will be introduced to an AR version of their surroundings and prompted to find the first Magic Gem. Once found, the power of rainbow vision is unlocked, and the phone screen will transition to dark mode. Players must harness the power of the Magic Gems to see in the dark and collect all the magically delicious charms that are hidden in plain sight."

"Those who opt into the sweepstakes prior to starting the game and collect Lucky Charms are eligible for a chance to win the ultimate prize, the chance to nominate a local park of their choice for an LED lights glow-up. The Lucky Charms-inspired park glow-up will harness the rainbow vision power of the Magic Gem to light up the park in a new way giving families the opportunity to enjoy even more playtime together. Grab your own box of limited-edition Lucky Charms Magic Gems as they magically appear on shelves at retailers nationwide and join in on the fun of exploring Lucky's world."