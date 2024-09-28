Posted in: Brawlhalla, Games, Mega Man, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: mega man

Brawlhalla Has Added Mega Man In New Roster Update

Mega Man takes up the fight in Brawlhalla, as the character arrived with some friends and a few new tricks to keep opponents busy

Article Summary Mega Man joins Brawlhalla's roster with unique moves and classic attacks.

Custom animations reflect Mega Man's original game style.

Includes new Mega Man-themed emojis, avatars, and weapon skins.

Features a new Mythic Tier with light attack swaps and special FX.

Ubisoft and Capcom have come together to add Mega Man to Brawlhalla's roster, giving you a chance to fight as the Blue Bomber. As you can see from the trailer here, the character moves and fights a lot like he does in some of the more modern titles, but they have also given him a few personal touches that old-school players will enjoy. The character comes with a number of additions, such as emojis and avatars, along with Rush and Beat to help him out. Enjoy the info below as he's in the game now.

Brawlhalla x Mega Man

In battle, he uses his Mega Buster (Blasters), and Rush Boots (Battle Boots), and his Signature Attacks feature fan-favorite abilities like Metal Blade. Mega Man also has custom movement animations to match how he moves in the original games, and for the first time in Brawlhalla, he has light attack swaps to wield one blaster. Mega Man's arrival also brings a custom KO Effect, a Beat Sidekick, and a Rush Rocket Lance weapon skin. Players can also acquire Mega Man and E Tank Avatars, as well as themed emoji skins including Roll Wave, Mega Man & Rush BRB, Proto Man WP, and more. Mega Man is ready to fight for robots, humans, and all other beings in the Grand Tournament! Not only is he armed with his iconic Mega Buster, Rush has even transformed into a new set of Battle Boots. Also featuring custom Signature FX with his iconic Metal Blade, Flame Sword, and his Neutral Blaster Signature features an appearance from Rush in his dog form!

Crossover for Vivi (Blasters/Battle Boots)

Custom Signature FX

Dedicated roster spot

New Mythic Tier

For the first time ever: Light Attack swaps to wield just one Blaster!

Custom Blaster sound FX swaps.

Custom movement animations to match how he moves in the original games!

Mega Man KO Effect

Inspired by the sounds and colors of the animation that plays when Mega Man loses a life in the Mega Man games!

Rush Rocket Lance Weapon Skin

"Mega Man's loyal transforming dog, created by Dr. Light."

Changes expression during certain attacks!

Beat Sidekick

"A trusty companion and ally in battle built by Dr. Cossack."

Emojis

Dr. Wily 1 More

Roll Wave

Rush Heart

Mega Man Thumbs Up

Proto Man WP

Mega Man & Rush BRB

Avatars

Mega Man

Energy Tank

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!