Game of Thrones: Legends Officially Launches On Mobile

Zynga has finally released Game of Thrones: Legends on mobile devices, as you can download it today on iOS and Android devices

Zygna has released a brand new mobile title this week as Game of Thrones fans can get their hands on Game of Thrones: Legends for both iOS and Android. In case it wasn't too obvious, this is a new RPG puzzle title that incorporates content and characters from both the primary HBO series as well as those from House of the Dragon, as you'll go on an adventure that happens to have a bunch of color-match puzzles along the way. Good on Zynga for getting the IP and making something out of it, but the reality is there isn't much to this. If you've played one of these, you get the gist, only here you're getting a GoT story to play the game with. Enjoy the trailer, as it's out now.

Game of Thrones: Legends

In Game of Thrones: Legends, players build and lead their own Westeros house, honing their tactics and skill as they strategically assemble a team of champions, equip weapons, and gear, and face formidable foes from the Game of Thrones universe. Players can tackle their quest in story mode or engage in Raids, playing against each other in real-time as they level up their roster of champions.

Complete missions throughout Westeros in a journey to claim the Iron Throne;

Build and upgrade an iconic team featuring champions like Jon Snow, Rhaenyra Targaryen, the Hound, Ser Criston Cole, Drogon, Arya Stark, and Ghost;

Showcase strategic prowess in epic RPG puzzle battles;

Lead your own house of Westeros, showing off personalized houses and powerful allies;

Diversify puzzle battle strategy with champion pairings to conquer different game modes and enemies;

Leverage lore to discover champion, weapon, and gear synergies – for instance, pair up Jon Snow and Ghost or have Arya equip Needle;

Execute moves, charge special abilities, and discover powerful combos to obliterate opponents.

