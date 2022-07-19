Gameforge To Publish Rage-Fueled Twin-Stick Shooter I See Red

Gameforge revealed they have formed a new partnership with Whiteboard Games to publish their upcoming game I See Red. The game plays out as a top-down sci-fi roguelite in which you will utilize your own rage fueled by the past to take out everything in sight. The company is boasting about this latest partnership as it will be their first title from a Latin American studio, furthering their goal of helping out indie studios from around the world get a foot into major gaming markets. The game will be released sometime in 2022 for PC on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

I See Red is a fast-paced and frantic story of rage and revenge. The year is 2621. You are an outlaw traveling the infinite depths of space, searching for those who have wronged you to dish out the ultimate punishment. With a unique dichromatic aesthetic, your view of the world is consumed by wrath as the targets of your retribution appear in a deathly red, while the rest of the world around you fades to gray. Consumed by anger, everything that surrounds you can be destroyed—ship hardware, furniture, and most importantly, enemies. Uncover a host of diverse weaponry, augments, skills, and abilities to lay waste to your foes as brutally as they deserve. As a top-down, twin-stick roguelite, every playthrough unlocks a stronger version of yourself as you improve your very own cloning machine. Bring entire ships to total collapse, exercise justice against invading spaceships, robots, aliens, humans — the entire galaxy. Rage and crush them all. Rage and make them pay. Rage and get your revenge. You. Must. Not. Stop. Variety of Opponents: Humans, aliens, or robots — they all have their own ways of trying to put an early end to your vengeance! In order to prevail, you must adapt your tactics to numerous different types of opponents.

Humans, aliens, or robots — they all have their own ways of trying to put an early end to your vengeance! In order to prevail, you must adapt your tactics to numerous different types of opponents. Action-Packed Gunfights: Enjoy fast-paced gunfights, destructible cover, and a variety of weapon types that will help you sow death and destruction. Put your lightning-fast reflexes to the test when opponents suddenly teleport behind you.

Enjoy fast-paced gunfights, destructible cover, and a variety of weapon types that will help you sow death and destruction. Put your lightning-fast reflexes to the test when opponents suddenly teleport behind you. Let Your Rage Run Wild!: Sparks are flying in close combat, too! Use your grappling hook to quickly pull yourself towards opponents and deliver the final, bloody blow. Unleash your rage once you have collected enough energy and regenerate health with each kill.

Sparks are flying in close combat, too! Use your grappling hook to quickly pull yourself towards opponents and deliver the final, bloody blow. Unleash your rage once you have collected enough energy and regenerate health with each kill. Combos Do the Trick!: Throughout the game, you receive a number of randomly generated passive skills, turning each run into a unique experience.

Throughout the game, you receive a number of randomly generated passive skills, turning each run into a unique experience. Death Is Not the End: Thanks to cloning technology, you can always give it another try should your opponents ever get the better of you. Collected materials are used to strengthen your character's attributes.

Thanks to cloning technology, you can always give it another try should your opponents ever get the better of you. Collected materials are used to strengthen your character's attributes. Dystopian Sci-Fi World: The unique art style draws you into a dark sci-fi world with a vengeful anti-hero who, quite literally, sees red. This innovative design choice allows you to see everything important at a glance, and the dynamic music system always provides you with the right soundtrack!