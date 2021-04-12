Gameforge Will Bring Swords Of Legends Online To The West

Gameforge revealed this week that they will be bringing Swords Of Legends Online over to gamers in the west. The company has partnered with developers Wangyuan Shengtang & Aurogon to bring the MMORPG over to Europe, Latin America, and North America for the first time, connecting players across the globe for this amazing title. The game takes a lot of references from popular Chinese legends and culture that have been seen in several TV shows, films, novels, and a series of games. This includes the 2019 MMORPG Gu Jian Qi Tan Online. We don't have an official date for the game yet beyond the fact it will be out sometime in 2021, but you can read more about it here and check out the latest trailer.

Swords Of Legends Online explores an eons-long clash between the forces of light and darkness. Only those chosen by the spirit of the legendary sword buried deep within themselves may unlock the powers necessary to banish the fog of evil, death, and destruction that threatens to consume this tempestuous world. Players will become absorbed in the deep, vivid visuals and narrative as they hone their combat skills, form alliances, and defeat the fearsome enemies and bosses that spawn throughout the dangerous dungeons and world maps, enemy factions, and even the gods themselves. A Rich Saga to Unravel: With a legendary story that will capture players' hearts, Swords Of Legends Online allows them to experience a journey unlike any other, through hours of fully-voiced cutscenes, an engaging, turbulent narrative, and memorable characters—all in an ancient Chinese setting.

Expansive, Exquisite World to Explore: A vivid world is brought to life through gorgeous, highly detailed textures, environments, and characters pulled from the pages of Chinese legends and folklore. From historically accurate costumes to the flora and fauna of each diverse region, Swords Of Legends presents a unique and highly interactive feast for the eyes.

Become the Ultimate Force Against Darkness: Players may choose from up to six initial playable classes—Reaper, Summoner, Bard, Spellsword, Berserker, and Spearmaster—each with their own unique playstyle, weapons, zone, and story. As characters grow, they can choose between two specializations per class in order to branch out towards powerful new skills that will aid them in their quest to vanquish the darkness.

From the Earth to the Heavens: Players can live and meet above the clouds on unique and customizable floating islands used for personal housing—the perfect resting and gathering space in between quests. Extraordinary varieties of flying mounts will become faithful companions to players, allowing them to behold the world from a new perspective and visit each other in their own establishments.

The End Is Just the Beginning: Extensive and engaging endgame content lets players forge their own journeys. Through additional quests, multiplayer dungeons, 20-player raids, and a wide plethora of PvP modes, Swords Of Legends Online invites players to push their skills to the limit to keep up with frequent content updates.