Games Done Quick Reveals Flame Fatales 2022 Schedule

Games Done Quick has revealed the schedule for its next gaming event as Flame Fatales will be taking place next month. The all-women run event will be taking place from August 21st-27th, with a cavalcade of streams that will have a little something for every gamer to check out. Some of the more prominent additions to this year's schedule are the Phasmophobia co-op [any% Nightmare] run by Nichole Goodnight and Bathinjan, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Bonus Tracks and DLC Tracks] run with amber_cxc, the Pokemon Legends: Arceus [Beat Kleavor] with kaguyanicky, and the Stardew Valley [Crafts Room] run with blackheartwings. As in previous years, the event will be raising money for the Malala Fund, which you'll be able to donate to through various ways on Twitch and through their website. We have more info below and you can read the full schedule here.

Frame Fatales is an all-women community for those who participate in and are interested in speedrunning, charity events, and gaming. All women are welcome, regardless of if you are cis, trans, non-binary, or gender non-conforming. Frame Fatales is once again proud to be benefitting Malala Fund! Malala Fund is working for a world where all girls can learn and lead. Malala Fund advocates for resources and policy changes needed to give all girls a secondary education, invests in local education activists and amplifies the voices of girls fighting for change. Community: We have a server focused on comradery, helping each other with tech and speedrunning, and sharing information about speedrunning events and opportunities.

We have a server focused on comradery, helping each other with tech and speedrunning, and sharing information about speedrunning events and opportunities. Game of the Month: Every month, we vote on a Game of the Month, where we collect resources and learn a new speedgame as a community. Past games have included Stardew Valley, Celeste, Hades, Waluigi's Taco Stand, and more!

Every month, we vote on a Game of the Month, where we collect resources and learn a new speedgame as a community. Past games have included Stardew Valley, Celeste, Hades, Waluigi's Taco Stand, and more! Marathons: Frame Fatales typically has two events per year, with Frost Fatales occurring in February/March, and Flame Fatales in August. Past videos from Frame Fatales events can be found on the Games Done Quick Youtube channel.