Games For Change Announce 2024 Diverse Voices Winners

Games For Change recently released the full list of winenrs for the 2024 Diverse Voices program, while also taking submissions for next year.

This past week, Games for Change, in partnership with HP and Google Play, revealed the winners for the second annual Diverse Voices New Stories Challenge. The goal of this is to promote and improve the visibility of underrepresented game developers in mobile gaming. On top of the winners' reveals, they revealed that the third annual edition is open for submissions through September 6, 2024. This next edition of the program will support creators by bringing existing games from other platforms to Android. Here's this year's winner.

Games For Change – 2024 Diverse Voices Winners

Challenge Winner – Button City

Developed by: Subliminal Gaming (United States)

Game Description: Button City is a cozy narrative adventure game about a fox and his friends banding together to save their local arcade. Explore a diorama world, play exciting arcade games, complete quirky quests, and meet cute animal friends.

Team Background: Subliminal Gaming was co-founded by an Indigenous woman artist and strives to highlight team members' distinct worldviews as women and indigenous people. Additionally, the team actively works to highlight diverse voices and foster learning in their communities by teaching game development to Indigenous youth and translating their games into the Navajo language.

Best in Innovation – Don't Forget

Developed by: Digital Arts And Entertainment (Belgium)

Game Description: Recollect your memories by looking for clues and playing brain-stimulating minigames while battling the effects of dementia. Explore three different key events of your life to figure out what has happened.

Team Background: The team consists of students from different nationalities, backgrounds, and genders. Through innovative mechanics, they provide a unique perspective on dementia.

Best in Impact – Songs of Travel

Developed by: Causa Creations (Austria)

Game Description: An animated graphic novel exploring the unique stories of five migrants seeking new beginnings in Europe.

Team Background: Causa Creations consists of a diverse team of cultural backgrounds, skills, and genders, focusing on creating social impact games and highlighting underrepresented stories and voices.

Best in Gameplay – Puzzle Scout

Developed by: Leti Arts (Ghana)

Game Description: A word search game based on great African history, revisiting the historic chain of African countries, civilizations, and tribes with young puzzle scouts.

Team Background: Leti Arts develops interactive content influenced by African history, folklore, and culture, leveraging African talent to immerse players in African heritage.

