Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Appeal Studios, Gangs Of Sherwood

Gangs Of Sherwood Has Releases A New Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Gangs Of Sherwood as Nacon shows off more of the story while the release has been pushed to November.

Nacon and Appeal Studios have released an all-new trailer for Gangs Of Sherwood, giving us a better glimpse into the story of the game. This latest trailer will give you a far better idea about the world you'll be playing in, as they have taken a modern steampunk approach to the classic tale of Robin Hood. You are greeted by this game's version of Alan-a-Dale, who serves as a narrator of sorts for a good chunk of the game and directs the story between chapters after you come across him. It is through him that we are given a three-minute rundown of everything you need to know about the game. The trailer also comes with news that you'll be able to play a free demo during Steam Next Fest from October 5-16, while the main release date of the game has now been pushed to November 2, 2023.

"In Gangs Of Sherwood, players must challenge many different types of enemies: light units, ranged units, mini-bosses, and, of course, the main bosses, which are easy to spot, as each has a dedicated arena. Individually, some of them are no problem for the heroes, but they may prove to be a greater challenge when present in number. Furthermore, the enemies also have different roles: some may, for example, confer bonuses on their allies if not quickly disposed of, while others may charge the player to interrupt attack combos. The different types of enemies also look different; this is particularly true for some bosses, clad in attire incorporating the features of animals, such as lions, as was common for English crests during the Middle Ages. Finally, each enemy has unique attributes that require players to adopt specific strategies if they are to emerge victorious. The Shield Puncher, for example, has a giant, indestructible shield, so players have to attack from the rear to overcome him."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!